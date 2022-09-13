Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest coming to town September 17, free for all to attend

The Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is a free festival-style celebration with more than 50 participating regional arts and cultural organizations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is a free festival-style celebration hosted by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra, with more than 50 participating regional arts and cultural organizations.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The public is invited to join for interactive events, live performances, and fun activities - in which organizations will showcase their upcoming seasons, recruit new employees, and more.

As the region's most impactful performing arts center, the Kimmel Cultural Campus wants to amplify that Philly is an arts and cultural mecca and that it is a real destination for art-lovers.

Local Spotlight host Gina Gannon speaks with Matías Tarnopolsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center, Inc. to learn more about this free event and what attendees can expect on the day.

Visit kimmelculturalcampus.org for more details on this free event.