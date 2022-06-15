fatal shooting

47-year-old man shot and killed in West Kensington

Police say they found the victim shot in the back and arm.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened in the 100 block of West Indiana Avenue, near Front Street, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police believe the victim was the intended target because only two shots were fired.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video to help identify the suspect.

