47-year-old man shot and killed in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened in the 100 block of West Indiana Avenue, near Front Street, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Police say they found the victim shot in the back and arm.He was taken to a local hospital where he died.Police believe the victim was the intended target because only two shots were fired.Investigators are looking through surveillance video to help identify the suspect.