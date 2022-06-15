Dozens rally in Cobbs Creek to demand opening of unused Olympic-size swimming pool

Bringing attention to lack of pools opening in the city. A group rallied outside of Sayre at 58/Spruce where an Olympic indoor sized pool sits empty. If restored & filled they say more kids could LEARN to swim = more lifeguards plus it’s an outlet for seniors too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/69PucasBSR — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally to open an unused Olympic-size swimming pool inside Sayre Morris Recreation Center brought dozens of people to Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood Tuesday evening.Residents gathered outside on the sidewalk with empty kiddie pools that had no water to send the message that kids in the neighborhood have nowhere to swim."Violence is at an all-time high. Our children don't have things to do. Our community, our seniors don't have places to go, and this is free. We pay taxes for these buildings," said Kirsten Britt who organized the rally.The pool has remained empty and unused since 2017."In general we need to have pools open in our neighborhoods especially in neighborhoods struggling with gun violence," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. The pool sits in her district.Gauthier has tried several approaches to solve the funding issue."The community and I took this to a school board vote in February, they voted it down," said Gauthier.A $10 million resolution was on the table for the pool, but Gauthier said $4 million would fix the pool and make it operable. During budget negotiations, she has also tried to get that funding in the city's FY 2023 budget.Seniors say they also feel cheated. Larry Brown led water aerobics here for years. "People see me and are like what's going on?" he said.Cheryl Akbar was a member of his class."I was here faithfully Tuesday and Thursday. I was in a class, we had over 60 people in that pool," said Akbar.Besides a place for recreation, organizers say more pools are needed for teaching kids to swim, and in turn, it could help with the ongoing lifeguard shortage.As of the week of Memorial Day, the City of Philadelphia had only filled 100 lifeguard positions, which means only 40% of pools could open this summer."You can't just wake up today and say I want to be a lifeguard, you got to know how to swim. You have to be certified and trained -- that's the message we want the city to see," said Britt.Maita Soukup, the communications director for the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation released this statement to Action News: