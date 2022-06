WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a motel fire in the city of Wildwood, New Jersey.The flames broke out Tuesday on the 5200 block of Ocean Avenue at the Windward Motel. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 11 a.m., officials said.Wildwood Police said Ocean Avenue is currently closed between Cresse and Rio Grande avenues.There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.No injuries have been reported.