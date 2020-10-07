Philadelphia Fire Department honors firefighter of the year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department honored its firefighter of the year during a ceremony on Wednesday morning in Old City.Firefighter Sean Dugan was honored for rescuing a baby from a burning car while off-duty earlier this year.April Smallwood was also honored for her role in helping to protect department members from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.The department officially recognizes October 4 to October 10 as Fire Prevention Week.