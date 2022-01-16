fire safety

Philadelphia first responders distribute smoke detectors in effort to save lives

This comes on the heels of the devastating apartment fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly a dozen Philadelphia first responders walked the streets on Saturday night to save lives.

Lisa Forrest is battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department and president of the organization Club Valiants.

She and others distributed smoke alarms and taught residents about fire safety.

"A lot of times people think they can't have a fire, 'it's not going to happen to me,'" said Forrest. "So we're saying it can happen to you, and not only do you need to have smoke alarms that need to be working, but you also need to have that home escape plan so if you do have a fire, make sure you can get out."

This comes on the heels of the devastating apartment fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people, including nine children.

The tragedy motivated members of Club Valiants to hand out smoke alarms as part of a 12-day fire safety campaign in honor of the 12 victims.

"I always wanted to be a superhero, and being a firefighter is the closest thing to being a superhero," said Christopher Smith, a Philadelphia firefighter.

The firefighters recommend individuals keep space heaters plugged into an actual wall rather than an extension cord.

They also suggest being careful when keeping ovens open for heat and always having a fire escape plan in your home.

"It's wonderful," said Toni High Smith of West Philadelphia, who had requested their help. "You need some smoke detectors in your house so you can get out of your house so you can live."

