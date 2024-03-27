Women of the Philadelphia Fire Department honored with 'All Hearts in Service' ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials took some time on Wednesday morning to honor the women of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

An awards ceremony and reception took place at the PFD training facility in West Oak Lane.

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed participants in a videotaped message, saying she is proud of the diversity in the fire department.

Acting Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy also spoke to the attendees.

The event was called 'All Hearts in Service' and it was designed to encourage women in the PFD, both uniformed and non-uniformed, to continue blazing trails in the department.