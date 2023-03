Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the one-story commercial building.

Firefighters battling massive blaze at Dollar Tree in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze Sunday at a business in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

It's happening at the Dollar Tree store located on the 6100 block of Frankford Ave.

The fire has reached two alarms.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the one-story commercial building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SKY6 captures fire in Frankford on March 12, 2023.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.