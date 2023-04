Rescuers pulled a man and his pets from a burning shed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood late Monday night.

The Action Cam was there as someone provided an oxygen mask to a dog.

The fire began at about 11:50 p.m. on the 4500 block of Worth Street, between Kinsey and Gilliam streets.

Firefighters also saved a cat from the fire.

The 58-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.