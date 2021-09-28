flower show

'In Full Bloom:' 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show to be held outside at FDR Park

The show will be held June 11-19.
By
Philadelphia Flower Show staying outdoors for 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show will once again be held at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society says the theme will be "In Full Bloom."

"Chosen to showcase how the beauty in nature restores all of us, 'In Full Bloom' welcomes all on a journey to explore the restorative and healing power of nature and plants. This year's theme promotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle," PHS says.



For the first time in its 193-year history, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show bloomed outdoors in 2021.

RELATED: Thousands attend first day of the Philadelphia Flower Show

PHS says its decision to produce the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show outside as well was made to accommodate the continuing challenges and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision to host the 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors was based on the continuing evolution and uncertainty of COVID-19. 'In Full Bloom' is PHS's celebration of how gardening and plants have helped people navigate these challenging times. We hope that by sharing the hope and healing that nature and gardening bring, it will inspire people to look towards a brilliant future," said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events.

Organizers say guests will encounter outdoor gardens at the "peak of seasonal perfection and beauty that will inspire everyone to plan for a better tomorrow."

PHS plans upgrades and enhancements from last year's outdoor event based on feedback from guests, staff, and stakeholders.

The show will be held Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19. Show hours will be announced at a later time.

RELATED: Watch: The 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Special
For the first time in its 193 year history, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming outdoors this year in South Philadelphia's idyllic FDR Park. Get an exclusive look.

