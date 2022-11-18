Organizers offer preview of 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show

The magic of the Philadelphia Flower Show is returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The magic of the Philadelphia Flower Show is returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Next year's theme is "Garden Electric."

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gave guests a preview today of some of the exciting activities and displays that will be a part of next year's showcase.

Organizers explained what inspired the new theme.

"'The Garden Electric' takes the position that flowers and gardens can be a place of magic and celebration and joy and excitement. And we want to capture that little bit of magic and electricity we feel when we are moved by something truly beautiful or something spectacular," said Seth Pearsolls, creative director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs March 4th through the 12th.

6abc is a proud sponsor.