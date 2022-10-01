Philadelphia Flower Show will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2023 after two years of being at FDR Park.

This theme will be "The Garden Electric."

"In 2023 we are going to celebrate the bold, the daring, the eccentric and the joyful side of flowers and gardens," said Seth Pearsoll, director of design for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Organizers say it was inspired by "that jolt or magic we feel when we get flowers, see something captivating in landscaping, or when we see something truly beautiful."

The flower show will be held from March 4 through March 12.

Tickets will be on sale starting this coming Monday, October 3rd.

You can get tickets by going to phsonline.org.