Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft

"It's been tough on everybody, but the one thing we get is a top pick," said Flyers VP and Assistant GM Brent Flahr.
By

Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall in the upcoming NHL Draft.

The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery Tuesday night, and they will pick first overall.

SEE ALSO: The NHL's 2020 draft lottery explained: Everything you need to know

The Flyers had a 9.5% chance at the first overall pick.

"Anytime you go through a year like we had, it's been tough on everybody, but the one thing we get is a top pick. This year, getting a Top 5 pick, there are lot of players we like high up on the board and we're going to get a quality player that's really going to help the organization in the coming years," said Brent Flahr, the Flyers vice president and assistant general manager.

The NHL draft is scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiahockeynhlphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
The NHL's 2020 draft lottery explained: Everything you need to know
Claude Giroux's fun new world with the Florida Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers not bringing back Mike Yeo as head coach
Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers 4-2 in teams' finale
TOP STORIES
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Heat roll past 76ers in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
Police searching for suspect who stole church van in Chinatown
LIVE POLL: Do you think the 76ers can win series against Heat?
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
Show More
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Suspect wanted in 3 armed sexual assaults: Police
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Ga. officials provide update after DSU team alleges racial profiling
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
More TOP STORIES News