Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery Tuesday night, and they will pick first overall.
SEE ALSO: The NHL's 2020 draft lottery explained: Everything you need to know
The Flyers had a 9.5% chance at the first overall pick.
"Anytime you go through a year like we had, it's been tough on everybody, but the one thing we get is a top pick. This year, getting a Top 5 pick, there are lot of players we like high up on the board and we're going to get a quality player that's really going to help the organization in the coming years," said Brent Flahr, the Flyers vice president and assistant general manager.
The NHL draft is scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.
IT’S OFFICIAL.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 10, 2022
The Flyers own the 5th overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/jcwXl8F9z1