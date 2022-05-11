Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft

IT’S OFFICIAL.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers will pick fifth overall in the upcoming NHL Draft.The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL draft lottery Tuesday night, and they will pick first overall.The Flyers had a 9.5% chance at the first overall pick."Anytime you go through a year like we had, it's been tough on everybody, but the one thing we get is a top pick. This year, getting a Top 5 pick, there are lot of players we like high up on the board and we're going to get a quality player that's really going to help the organization in the coming years," said Brent Flahr, the Flyers vice president and assistant general manager.The NHL draft is scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.