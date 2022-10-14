Philadelphians gear up for major sports weekend

The Philadelphia Flyers won their home opener on Thursday night. Fans are now ready to cheer on the Phillies on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is gearing up for one of the biggest sports weekends in recent memory, and things got off to a good start on Thursday night.

With legendary announcer Micheal Buffer on the microphone, the Flyers' season got into gear.

Each player skated out through a burst of flames, ready to take down the New Jersey Devils.

Fans were hoping for a hot start to the season and they got one. The Flyers won 5-2.

"Hoping this season is it and we're going to get some wins, got a lot of new young players," said Cathy Evans of South Philadelphia.

"Let's go, let's go. Philly baby, I'm excited man," said Mike Evans of South Philadelphia.

But amidst the sea of orange and black, we also met a lot of flyers fans sporting Phillies gear.

The highlight of the major Philadelphia sports weekend ahead has to be the Phillies' ability to close out the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Our crews were on the ground as the team arrived home Thursday.

The line was packed clear up until closing time at the New Era Store in the ballpark.

Mike Otero was buying some playoff gear for his son Michael Jr. before Friday's game.

"First time for him. He's almost 6, so he wasn't even alive the last time we were here so it's great," said Otero of Runnemede.

Around town, the city has a certain energy to it. On Broad Street, Flyers banners are up and it seems like almost everyone has some type of Philadelphia sports team gear on.

They're ready for the weekend with the grand finale of the Eagles versus the Cowboys in South Philadelphia on prime-time Sunday Night Football.

"I think they're going to win it. Friday and Saturday and we're going to the next round," said Will Dawson of Marple.

"We just got to keep it going. All four fronts of the Philly sports baby let's keep it going," said Jacob Rosti of Center City.

"Man it's the place to be. The best place to be right now," said James Evans of Germantown.