New Era of Orange: Flyers unveil updated uniforms with nods to the past

The team will debut the new look at the start of the 2023-2024 season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new era has begun in the Philadelphia Flyers organization and with that comes new threads.

Along with the appointment of Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and Daniel Briere as General Manager, the new-look Flyers have updated their jerseys.

The team revealed their new home and away jerseys on Tuesday. The design changes are the first alterations to the team's primary uniforms since 2010.

"This New Era of Orange is all about honoring our franchise's storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history," Daniel J. Hilferty, Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, said in a press release. "These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design."

The jerseys take pages from the looks of the bygone eras of the Flyers:

- The big, bold striping across the shoulders and down the arms, a defining characteristic of Flyers uniforms, has been widened to fully encapsulate each player's numbers for a streamlined design. Numbers located on the sleeves will go back to a single-color design, a nod to the original 1967-1970 uniforms, the first time since those years the uniform will sport single-color numbers.

- The black horizontal stripe at the bottom of the jersey has been moved down to the bottom edge of sweater which will sit flush with the black pants for a more fluid aesthetic and representative of the uniforms introduced in 1982. The new jerseys will carry over the contrasting name-plate design, which was first introduced in 2008. The Flyers stand as the only team in the NHL to sport this feature on their primary uniforms.

- The jerseys most notably features the clamored-for "burnt orange" that defined the great teams of the 80s and 90s. The iconic shade of orange serves as the base of the home jerseys and is prominently displayed on the arm and shoulder panels and large player numbers for the team's away jerseys. Burnt orange is also featured on both sets of socks to round out the look.

- Through the multiple stylistic changes, the organization's iconic "flying P" logo remains the foundation and focal point of the uniform set. Dating back to the team's inception in 1967, the logo represents speed and the motion of flying across the ice.

The team also announced its first-ever official home jersey patch partner, Philadelphia-based Independence Blue Cross. The partnership will place an Independence Blue Cross logo on the right chest of all Flyers home sweaters as well as the third alternate jersey.

