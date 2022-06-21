food

Philadelphia kicks off its free summer student meal program; aims to feed nearly 900K kids

The city will have over 400 meal sites, projecting to serve 873,000 meals if not more.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly kicks off its free summer student meal program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While families are experiencing sticker shock in grocery aisles and at checkout counters, Philadelphia is kicking off its push to keep the most vulnerable children fed this summer.

Officials say inflation is also being felt at food banks and summer meal programs.

Philabundance is stretching its monetary donations while serving more families, especially first-time families at its food bank.

"A lot of families are struggling to be able to afford the cost of food, and being able to make that end-of-month stretch," said Chelsea Short, with Philabundance.

This week, the city is kicking off its summer lunch program that ensures kids who usually get two meals a day at school continue to get fed.

"We're gearing up to meet the need and we don't want to turn any student away," said Heather Keafer, with the Office of Children and Families.

The city will have over 400 meal sites, projecting to serve 873,000 meals if not more.

"With bills going up, I'm sure that's causing additional pain, so we want to make sure students who normally receive breakfast or lunch at their schools have a place to get that. And certainly, we hope that eases the burden for families," Keafer said.

It is a burden being felt even by organizations, that are looking to good Samaritans for some help.

"Because of the rising costs, a lot of people aren't donating as many dry goods as we normally get. We are trying to rely heavily on our monetary donations, but our monetary donations are being stretched," said Short.

The schools summer meals program also relies on volunteers through its play street program to serve meals to neighborhoods kids.

The program runs between June 27, 2022, and August 12, 2022.

All children and youth up to age 18 in Philadelphia are eligible. No student ID is required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsfoodfamilyfood bankstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
This Queer-owned bakery stands as a community safe haven for all
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson leaves Philly waitress $1K tip
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 13,050 acres in size
Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Philly home: Police
Texas leader says Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Chinatown fire under control after 4 hours, firefighter injured
Smokestack at old FMC site in Marcus Hook, Pa. demolished
Show More
Man dies after being shot multiple times sitting on West Philly porch
Berks Co. man returns home after 149 days in hospital battling COVID
Phillies Minor League pitcher speaks about his sudden cancer battle
Philly pool season begins as some locations open on rolling schedule
AccuWeather: More Clouds, But Comfy Today
More TOP STORIES News