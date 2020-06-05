Philadelphia police alert public after 14 gas canisters stolen in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are alerting the public about a concerning theft in the Frankford section of the city.Thieves got a hold of 14 large acetylene and oxygen gas canisters.The gases are typically used for welding but can be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands.Three men in hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves cut through the fence of a commercial business on the 2300 block of Church Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.You are asked to call 911 if you know anything about this theft.