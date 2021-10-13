gun violence

Top Philly officials to testify about efforts to combat gun violence





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of Philadelphia City Council will hear testimony from top officials and key community members Wednesday involved in implementing plans to combat gun violence.

The public hearing is scheduled to happen remotely at 10 a.m.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw are among those who are scheduled to testify.

Erica Atwood, the city's Director of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety, is also scheduled to testify, as well as Dr. Ruth Abaya, Acting Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, chair of the City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, said one goal of Wednesday's public hearing is for the committee to take a close look at the city's plan to address gun violence, save lives and reduce the murder rate in Philadelphia.

"The level of gun violence we experienced in Philadelphia in 2020 and continues so far in 2021 is unacceptable," Johnson said.

Leaders are hoping the city officials and members of the community who testify will be able to shed light on all of those issues while pushing for solutions.

Philadelphia's 2021 homicide rate is up 14% compared to this time last year - 431 people have been killed.

Shootings are also increasing with more than 1,761 people shot since the beginning of the year.

The next gun violence hearing will happen on Nov. 3.

Testimony will address a set of issues to include updates on making sure families have access to proper resources.

