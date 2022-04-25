Gun violence: Philadelphia is averaging 1.5 homicides per day, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the weekend, the City of Philadelphia saw a total of nine shootings, three of which were homicides."There were 10 homicides and 27 non-fatal shootings in Philadelphia last week," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner at a press conference marking national crime victims' rights week.Officials said the numbers follow the trend of about 1.5 homicides in Philadelphia per day.Tomorrow the District Attorney, Police Department and Defenders Association will testify in budget hearings. Krasner says he'll push for funding clear the backlog of cases and to pay ADAs, to prevent them from walking out.On Friday, Tyre Watson was murdered on the 2000 block of Pickwick Street.Though there were arrests made in connection with the deadly shooting, Krasner said the murderer has not been found."The two arrests were of people who were with the victim, pulled out guns and fired those guns at the perpetrator," said Krasner.Mothers in Charge, an anti-violence nonprofit, is focused on stopping guns from being used or even purchased across the city."We have to put more resources into prevention," said Michelle Kerspry of Mothers in ChargeOn Monday, Congressman Brendan Boyle presented the nonprofit check for $100,000 in federal funding for Community Project Funding."Our program includes anger management grief support for bereaved families and an education campaign around straw purchasing," said Kerspry.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw will attend a town hall event on Tuesday at Transfiguration Baptist Church. The event will allow people to ask questions and discuss the ongoing gun violence plaguing the city. The event will also be streamed on Zoom.