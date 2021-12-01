Technology

Philly Truce Apps puts power to heal in hands of youth amid rise in gun violence

The Philly Truce App offers real-time help and mediation for anyone seeking peace in a heated moment.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With violence on the rise here in the City of Philadelphia, the creators of the Philly Truce App are turning to the kids for help.

They're now working directly with Philadelphia's youth to stop the gun violence by putting the power to heal and the power of peace in their hands.

Philly Truce hosted an anti-violence symposium called "Power Up Philly" in West Oak Lane with students from Sankofa Academy and Big Picture Philadelphia.

"I apologize we have to ask you to do this, young people, but this where we are," said Mazzie Casher, the Co-Creator of the Philly Truce App. "The quicker you get it through your head that you have options, the less likely you are to go down that road."

"We always want to talk about what the youth are dealing with, but we need to pass the mic to them and let them talk about it," said Darrien Johnson, an event coordinator for Philly Truce. "Let them actually express what's going on in their households and what's going on in their neighborhoods."

The students were given case studies based on real-world situations and asked to come up with mediation solutions.

For many of the participants, this is not a scenario but a reality.

"I can connect with this personally," said a freshman at Sankofa Academy. "Two of my brothers were affected by gun violence, and I lost one brother. I'm fighting for change."

Philly Truce wants the students to be empowered and heard but also given the tools to make good decisions.

No matter who wins the competition, all of the students are now Philly Truce Ambassadors.

