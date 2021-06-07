City of Philadelphia giving out grants to stop gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As gun violence continues to plague the city, Philadelphia leaders are bringing back a program that helps community organizations seeking to prevent the violence.
"We are trending in not the ways we would like to see as it relates to our gun violence," said Erica Atwood, Senior Director for policy and strategic initiative with the City of Philadelphia's Criminal Justice and Public Safety.
It's part of the Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities plan, which was created by the Kenney administration to address gun violence.
The challenge of addressing that violence was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it harder for the city government's Criminal Justice and Public Safety office to go out and connect with communities.
The city has opened the application process for grants to community organizations that fight gun violence. Organizations can apply for grants worth $1,500 to $50,000. The city is looking to give the money to groups that promote positive activities that could lead to decreased gun violence.
This is the fourth time that the city has issued grants for gun violence prevention. The application process is open until July 23rd. The organizations that receive the grants will be notified in September.
For more information, email ovpinfo@phila.gov (individual appointments to help with the application process can be requested via email), visit the City of Philadelphia's Criminal Justice and Public Safety pages on Facebook (PhillyAlive215) or Instagram (@PhillyAlive215). Interested organizations can apply and get more information via these Google Drive links:
Targeted Community Investment Grant (TCIG) Program Application
TCIG Application Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
