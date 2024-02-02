Philadelphia health commissioner stepping down, mayor names interim commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, who began her tenure in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, is stepping down.

Her last day will be Feb. 15.

Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Frank Franklin will assume the role of interim commissioner until a permanent replacement can be found, the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

"I am immensely proud of the work that has taken place in the Health Department and am profoundly grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication found within the employees who I was fortunate to serve with," Bettigole said in a statement.

Pictured: Dr. Cheryl Bettigole (left) and Dr. Frank Franklin (right) Phila.gov

Bettigole was named acting commissioner in May 2021 following Thomas Farley's resignation over the handling of remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing.

Bettigole permanently assumed the role in November of that year.

"The City of Philadelphia owes Dr. Bettigole a debt of gratitude for her work in directing the Health Department through deeply troubling times, including the COVID-19 pandemic," Managing Director Adam Thiel said in a statement.

Dr. Franklin has served as Deputy Health Commissioner for the last three years. He received his doctoral training at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

