Excessive heat warning sees many in Philadelphia trying to keep cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not often you'd look forward to an icy reception, but today at Dilworth Park it's was family affair."I want to give it a hug," said David Choules of Fairmount. "Not social distance the ice sculpture."You could hardly fault anyone looking forward to a sculptured cold shoulder, face, you name it when it feel like triple digits outside. "Yeah I want to be close to it and feel that icy cold, it feels awesome," exclaimed Amy Choules. Of course in this kind of oppressive heat. A cool attitude isn't just hard to come by, it can also be dangerous. "This is a recipe for disaster when it comes to leaving children and pets in vehicles," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell. AAA demonstrated that danger, with a display of melted crayons and chocolate inside a hot car. "The heat has a different effect on children, creating an oven in the vehicle that unfortunately begins to cook their internal organs," Tidwell said. Pet parents also on alert today. Danielle Nejame and her 4 month old, pup Jackson out for an early morning walk on shaded sidewalk. "We'll walk him around he lot and around the grass and in the wooded area and then we'll come back," Nejame said. Construction crews also having a tough go at it today. "Can't open these buildings until this stuff is done." Working hard, hydrating as socially distant as they can. "We're limiting the people that come to site everyday. Everyone is getting temperatured in everyday as well," said John Clauss. Even well-trained athletes being cautious. "Yeah, hot track, you know training 2021 Olympics," said Morkeith Brown. Brown said he's taking every precaution to train in during today's summer scorcher. "Multiple water I got electrolyte packs." Over at Gorgas Park a handful of families like Arlene Balaban and her one year old granddaughter Lily were seeking shade and staying safe. "This is the right time of morning and a beautiful park." Aware the day was expected to be uncomfortably hot, they took precautions, and mentally prepared to be outside. "We're used to be comfortableall the time, sometimes it's uncomfortable," Balaban said.