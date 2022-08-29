Philadelphia high school is first to send cheer squad to nationals

The team now needs $30,000 to cover transportation, hotel and apparel costs to compete in Dallas.

The George Washington High School cheerleading team now needs $30,000 to cover transportation, hotel and apparel costs to compete in Dallas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They're kind of like the "Rocky" of cheerleading.

For the first time, a Philadelphia cheer squad has qualified to go to the 2023 NCA All-Star National Championship. And though cash strapped, it hasn't stopped them from preparing to take a national stage.

The George Washington High School cheerleading squad will take the biggest stage of their high school careers early next year.

The team is the first in The School District of Philadelphia's history to ever make it this far.

The team needs $30,000 to cover transportation, hotel and apparel costs to compete in Dallas.

So far, they've raised a fraction of that, but that's not slowing down the squad who won their division three years in a row and have been four-time state championship qualifiers.

Click here for more information on how to help the team.