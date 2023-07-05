Philadelphia High School for Girls announces leadership change following graduation controversy

There is a change in leadership at The Philadelphia High School for Girls following controversy at last month's graduation ceremony.

Janis Butler has been named "substitute principal," according to a letter shared with the school community.

She takes over for Lisa Mesi, who had been the principal at the historic magnet school since 2019.

Mesi denied at least two young women their diplomas last month after they danced across the stage at graduation.

In the letter, the School District Associate Superintendent called the change "temporary."