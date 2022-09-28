Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alex Torres says you cannot describe the feeling you get when you receive a phone call to find out your little brother has been shot.

"I was at work," he says, "and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot. I rushed down here as fast as I can. My little brother is 14, and just hearing him getting shot is the worst feeling in the world."

Alex's brother, Ian Torres, was among five young people shot after a football scrimmage Tuesday afternoon outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia.

Alex says his brother didn't deserve this.

"He is into gaming, PC. He don't go outside. He's at home all day, every day. He's a good kid so I don't understand why this happened to him."

Torres says he is thankful that his little brother is going to recover, but he says this is one more example of why he feels like young people across the city are not even being given the opportunity to be kids.

"It's scary for the kids to go to school. It's scary for the kids to come outside. It's just a war zone out here now," he says.

Ian Torres remains in stable condition, along with two other teenagers who were injured in the shooting.

The fifth victim suffered a graze wound, according to police.

The 14-year-old who was killed has not been identified.

Sources tell 6abc that the 14-year-old was a student at nearby Saul High School. The school doesn't have a football team, but students are allowed to co-op and play with Roxborough High.