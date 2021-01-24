Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding motorcycle hit by car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of State Road and Linden Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Police said the officer was making a turn when he was hit by a car and thrown off his bike.The highway patrol officer suffered head, leg, and back injuries.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.There is no word yet on any charges.