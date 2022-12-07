Hit-and-run driver crashes into police chief's vehicle in South Philadelphia

Police say the driver of a gray Toyota RAV4 SUV slammed into a police chief's vehicle, causing front-end damage.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Philadelphia police vehicle is still on the loose.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Broad Street and the ramp to I-95 North in South Philadelphia.

The driver of the striking vehicle drove off and was last seen heading north on Broad Street.

No injuries were reported.

