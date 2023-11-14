Child watches as are people tied up, assaulted during Philadelphia home invasion

RAW VIDEO: Child watches as people tied up, assaulted during Philadelphia home invasion

Surveillance video shows a terrifying Philadelphia home invasion that goes down as a small child watches nearby.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Disturbing surveillance video shows a child standing nearby as people are tied up and assaulted during a Philadelphia home invasion.

It happened around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the 6600 block of N. 7th Street in the East Oak Lane section of the city.

The victim told police he runs a business out of his home and was outside with an employee when a black Acura pulled up.

Several men got out of the vehicle and forced them back into the house at gunpoint.

While inside, police say the suspects tied up and assaulted the business owner, his employee and his family.

Video from inside the home shows the victims on the ground in the kitchen as the suspects stand above them.

A small child can be seen standing nearby, watching it all happen.

The suspects took a safe, guns and jewelry before fleeing westbound on 66th Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).