Man shot, stabbed in his Southwest Philadelphia home during reported home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a violent home invasion in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night has left one person wounded.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.Police said officers responded to reports of a home invasion and robbery to find a 37-year-old victim who was shot in the leg and stabbed multiple times. He is now in the hospital in stable condition.Detectives have not said if anything was stolen or how many people they are looking for.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.