3 armed men steal $12k in Tioga-Nicetown home invasion

Police say the men threatened the homeowners, and then ran off with the money.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for three armed men who stole more than $12,000 during a home invasion in Tioga-Nicetown.

Investigators say the three suspects, who were wearing black masks and armed with handguns, broke into a home in the 3600 block of North 13th Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.
