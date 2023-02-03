Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police

Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after someone broke into a home and shot an 18-year-old man multiple times.

The home invasion happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday inside an apartment on the 100 Block of Rosemar Street in Olney.

The victim was struck in the ear, elbow, and back.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

