Protesters remain at Philadelphia homeless encampment despite expiration of city's third deadline

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Overnight Wednesday into Thursday you could see people reinforcing the barricade started Wednesday morning, placing more wood against the metal fencing stretched across 22nd Street and the outer lanes of the Parkway.Wednesday was the third deadline given by the city for occupants to vacate this site and one at 21st Street and Ridge Avenue, but it came and went with the encampments still standing.Clergy and outreach teams made attempts to enter, with outreach groups emphasizing there are beds and resources available for people. but they were turned away.Instead, people in the encampment appear to be fortifying their position and calling for more supporters to join them.The city called the situation untenable and urged a peaceful resolution, but people here say they will not go without housing."When (they clear us out), we're coming back," said Teddy Munson.Kevin Jeremiah of the Philadelphia Housing Authority said the option of just turning over keys to a vacant blighted property is not a viable option."It would be fundamentally unfair to do that when there are people who are in fact following the rules," he said.Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is discussing various options, but he was not going to disclose them at this time.