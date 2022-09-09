WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Victim was carrying groceries during fatal shooting in Overbrook

The contents of the bags were left scattered at the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
13 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who went out to get groceries was gunned down before making it back home in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News is told the victim was carrying grocery bags when he was murdered.

The contents were left scattered at the scene.

Investigators are working to find a suspect and motive.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.