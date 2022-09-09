Victim was carrying groceries during fatal shooting in Overbrook

The contents of the bags were left scattered at the scene.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who went out to get groceries was gunned down before making it back home in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Action News is told the victim was carrying grocery bags when he was murdered.

Investigators are working to find a suspect and motive.