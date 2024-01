Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of West Harold Street.

Authorities said the victim was shot once in the abdomen.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

