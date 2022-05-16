Wall of Brewerytown home collapses knocking down streetlight, crushing car under bricks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The wall of a home in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia collapsed early Monday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. on North Dover Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.The collapse knocked over a utility pole and a streetlight; a car was crushed under a pile of bricks.Neighbors reported hearing a crash and feeling a jolt.Brick and plaster collapsed onto the street below.The Department of Licenses and Inspections and PECO crews were on the scene to investigate.Action News is told the house was believed to be vacant at the time.There have been no reports of injuries.