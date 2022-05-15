community

South Jersey residents report hearing loud booms Sunday morning

The noise was reported in several areas of Burlington and Camden counties, police said
By
GIBBSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents across South Jersey reported hearing loud booms early Sunday morning.

The noise was reported in several areas of Burlington and Camden counties, police said

According to the Gibbsboro Police Department, the noise was likely from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

More operations are also planned for later this month.

"Throughout the month of May other scheduled operations will occur and bangs will be heard," police said.

