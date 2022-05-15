South Jersey residents report hearing loud booms Sunday morning

GIBBSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents across South Jersey reported hearing loud booms early Sunday morning.The noise was reported in several areas of Burlington and Camden counties, police saidAccording to the Gibbsboro Police Department, the noise was likely from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.More operations are also planned for later this month."Throughout the month of May other scheduled operations will occur and bangs will be heard," police said.Did you capture video of the noise? Share them with Action News