Children battling cancer enjoy horseback riding on South Jersey farm

SOUTH HARRISON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "A normal day for a child with cancer is filled with hospital stays," said Rich Nardiello. "This is a unique opportunity to have those thoughts and those memories subverted by a nice day on a farm with horses and with tons of smiles."

Nardiello, who helps kids battling cancer in his own unique way, also helped to organize this family fun day for the second year in a row. The event is a part of the Kisses for Kyle Foundation, which provides families battling childhood cancer with special programs and activities.

One of those families are the Cianfrones from Voorhees, New Jersey. 8-year-old Jack was diagnosed with cancer last year.

"Jack is about 10 months into treatment for ALL, leukemia, and he has to go through chemotherapy," said Jack's mom, Carrie. "He's going to have to start physical therapy soon."

Jack is in high spirits and enjoys playing video games to keep his mind off the battle. Today's horseback riding event at Fertile Green Farms Equestrian was the perfect opportunity for him to try something new.

"Because some of the medicines have taken such a toll on his body, things like running aren't quite as easy as they used to be," said Carrie.

Nevertheless, Jack stays tough through every challenge.

"I had to do a bunch of shots," he said. "It was pretty hard but I got through it quickly."

Today's fun day on the farm is a predecessor to the much-larger day down the shore in Ocean City, New Jersey. The Kisses for Kyle Foundation is preparing for the big day next June.

"We help families on treatment and off treatment because they can't go to a lot, they can't attend a lot in the general public," said Executive Director Sharon Snyder. "So, we bring them together. They get to meet, they get to know each other. So, they feel like they're not alone."

To learn more about Kisses for Kyle Foundation, visit their website.

