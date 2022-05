CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Camden County Police Department is mourning the tragic loss of one of its own.Officer Daniel Adler was killed during an off-duty motorcycle accident on Route 561 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Thursday.He had just been sworn in to the department as a full-time officer in March.The 22-year-old was also the son of Action News photojournalist Rich Adler who says he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.