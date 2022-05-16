Philadelphia concert shares messages of racial healing and unity

Messages and songs of hope filled the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.
More than 100 singers throughout the area performed in several languages.
The theme behind the concert was finding unity in communities across the region.
The concert was held just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York grocery store.
Investigators believe the gunman expressed racist and anti-Semitic beliefs on social media posts prior to the killings.
President Biden issued a statement saying, while the motivation is yet to be determined "a racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation."
The message in Philadelphia was clear: while it's important to bring people together, the violence has got to stop.