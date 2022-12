Twin home partially collapses in Tioga-Nicetown, no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A twin home partially collapsed in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 3700 block of Pulaski Avenue near Erie Avenue.

The side of the home caved in.

Neighbors say the twin home was being restored and work was being done.

They say no one was living in the home.

No injuries were reported.

City officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.