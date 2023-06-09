  • Watch Now

Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia home, wife critically injured

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 9, 2023 4:17PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and his wife was critically injured after a shooting inside a North Philadelphia home, police say.

The couple was found in a second-floor bedroom on the 3100 block of North 28th Street around 7:47 a.m. Friday.

Police say the 39-year-old male had been shot once in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His 43-year-old wife was also shot in the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say one weapon was recovered at the home.

Police have not released the names of the man and woman.

The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

