Philadelphia restaurants that meet new ventilation standards can up indoor dining capacity to 50%

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia health officials announced Tuesday that restaurants that meet new ventilation standards can up their indoor dining capacity to 50% beginning on Friday.

Businesses must fill out an application showing their compliance with the new standards. The Department of Public Health will then review and respond to the applications within 72 hours, Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

According to officials, if restaurants have an HVAC system or standalone ventilation unit in use, the following standards are required to open to 50% capacity:

- HVAC system is fully operational and ventilates the entire indoor dining area
- At least 20 percent outside is air circulated by the HVAC system
- Filtration MERV 11 or higher
- At least 15 air exchanges per hour are measured indoors
- Exhaust vent has a minimum six-foot clearance from tables, chairs, or other items

- If restaurants use window fans instead of an HVAC system, at least 15 air exchanges per hour must be measured indoors

Farley said businesses must submit documentation certifying their establishments meet the standards from their HVAC maintenance company or the establishment proprietor.

"I should note here that we are breaking new ground, and we're not aware of other locations that have done this, but we do think this is a way to try to have restaurants get back on their feet, economically, to provide service to customers, but while also doing it safely," Farley said.

Indoor dining in Philadelphia is currently capped at 25%.

On Tuesday, officials announced 473 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 109,183.

There were 8 additional fatalities reported in Philadelphia.
