Post-Christmas rush: PHL to see busiest air travel day of the holidays Tuesday

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- Tons of people are going back home now that Christmas is over, but those crowds will be mixed with those who are looking to travel during this extended holiday period leading into the new year.

Travel experts say the number of travelers has increased with every major holiday this year, breaking a record just about every time.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, roughly 170,000 people are expected to pass through Philadelphia International Airport, with Tuesday expecting to be the busiest of the Christmas and New Year travel period.

"People have already celebrated the holiday, they want to go on vacation, kids are off from school, businesses might be closed," said PHL spokesperson, Heather Redfern. "Pack your patience. You have people who don't fly a lot during the year. This is the big time of year where a lot of non-regular flyers are. Just be more patient of people that have kids with them and everybody will get where they need to go."

Time will tell if crowds will break records set in 2019.

Travel experts say it will be very close, so expect a lot of company along the way.

To keep the lines moving and to help prevent delays when checking in, Redfern suggests to make sure you're not packing items that are not allowed.

Things to keep in mind include:

Liquids and gels are typically limited to 3.4 ounces or smaller.

TSA officials say you are allowed take solid food items like bread and candy, but might be asked to separate them to help with screening.

"Check the TSA's website before you get here for what you can and can't bring in your carryon luggage. A lot people like to carry food this time of year. Liquids are limited to a certain amount, so just check with them before you get here. You don't want to hold up the line and you don't want to be held up," Redfern said.

Big crowds are anticipated through January 3.