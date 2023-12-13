Record number of guns caught at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A record number of guns have been confiscated from travelers trying to get through security at Philadelphia International Airport this year.

The TSA reports that agents found another gun on Tuesday in a traveler's backpack, bringing the total number caught at the airport so far in 2023 to 45. The previous record of 44 was set in 2022.

"That is concerning for sure," said Lulu Love who was traveling through PHL on Wednesday. "Why would you even go to the airport with guns?"

The latest incident on Tuesday involved a traveler from Newark, Delaware. The TSA said the man was caught with an unloaded .357 in his backpack after it went through the scanner.

The man said he forgot the gun was in his bag. It was confiscated and he was cited by police.

"I'm thrilled that they're catching them," said Vicky Carew, who travels by air often.

She was concerned about what might slip through the cracks.

"That's a great thing to hear, but what about all the airports that are not catching them, it's just very scary for me," she said.

The TSA said agents are on track to stop a record number nationwide. They've already caught more than 6,000.