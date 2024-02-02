Record number of guns detected at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints in 2023: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A record-breaking number of guns were detected on passengers at Philadelphia International Airport last year, according to TSA officials.

In 2023, TSA officers intercepted 6,737 firearms at security checkpoints nationwide and prevented them from getting on planes.

In Philadelphia, 45 guns were found last year and 89% of those guns were loaded.

"We are seeing far too many firearms at our checkpoints, and what's particularly concerning is the amount of them that are loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport.

Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on luggage.

Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter, officials said.