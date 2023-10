New program allows non-ticketed passengers to pass through PHL security

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport will soon allow non-ticketed people to join passengers on the other side of airport security.

It's part of a new "Wingmate" program.

It could be especially convenient for parents, who want to stay with their children before they take off, or if friends want to surprise someone who just arrived.

You do have to apply before you can use a Wingmate pass.