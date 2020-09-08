Back in session: Jury duty resumes in the City of Philadelphia

It is the first time the Court of Common Pleas will be open to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is limiting the number of jurors reporting to the courthouses.
Jurors will be in a separate room from the courtroom, socially distant, with Plexiglas separators.
They will watch the trial through Zoom and masks are required.
Hand sanitizers have been installed in areas inside the courthouses including courtrooms and elevators. The number of people allowed in the elevators will also be limited.
Philadelphia Courts posted a video explaining their safety measures on YouTube for jurors.
"Beginning September 8th, 2020, the First Judicial District will resume Jury Trials. If you've received a summons please visit our jury service page - HERE - for more information. The Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice remains generally closed to the public. Only individuals who have been authorized by the court will be permitted into the facility," city officials said.