Workers try to preserve iconic Painted Bride mosaic to make way for residential building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 230 Vine street was not only the longtime home of the Painted Bride Art center, but also a 7,000 square foot mosaic on three sides of the building.

After decades at this location, this week pieces of the iconic mosaic are being taken down one at a time to preserve some of the history, ahead next month's demolition.

"It took Isaiah nine years to do this mosaic, so we're not going to be able to save all of it, what we're focusing on are tiles that really have Isiah's hand, and have significance," said Emily Smith, Executive Director of Philadelphia Magic Gardens. "We're focusing on that, and slowly hand chiseling them off the wall."

The mosaic is one of artist Isaiah Zagar's largest public murals-and it's been at the center of uncertainty and legal battles to preserve it.

The building itself will be demolished next month to make way for a residential building.

At one point, the owner and architect of the new complex submitted a design that protected the mosaic. City approval was granted, but some neighbors appealed and plans were scrapped.

This week, Philadelphia Magic Gardens, which preserves and provides access to Zagar's work, is taking it down.