Man shot and killed in his living room in Wissinoming, suspect on the loose: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting suspect is on the loose after police said he killed a man inside the victim's living room in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Creston Street.

Police said the shooter fired fire four shots at close range.

The 48-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said there were two other men and a woman in the house at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

All were being interviewed by detectives.

Police said cameras captured video of the suspect as he fled on foot.
